Girl Scout cookies arrive in Peoria, cookie season is underway

PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Girl Scout cookie season begins in central Illinois on February 7.

On Friday, boxes of cookies were delivered to in Peoria and sorted by volunteers. The cookies will be picked up by troop leaders and eventually sold by Girl Scouts and troops in the area.

For more than 100 years, scouts have been selling cookies and learning lessons. It helps them learn goal setting, decision making, people skills, and money and business management.

This year, they’ll be selling all of their classics and a new cookie too. The new cookie is called lemon ups and each one has inspiring messages like ‘I am a leader.’

Troops are planning on selling cookies outside of local stores and shops. To find where scouts will be selling, people can check the cookie finder.