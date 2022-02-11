PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local Girl Scout gave a sweet treat to local healthcare workers Friday.

9-year-old Brooklyn Tolley donated cookies to the healthcare workers in UnityPoint Health – Methodist’s Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.

According to Brooklyn’s mother, Sidnee Tolley, over the summer, Brooklyn had been raising money at lemonade stands and collecting donations to give back to UnityPoint, OSF, and a St. Jude Clinic.

“She decided that she wanted to do a lemonade stand to help raise a little more money because we wanted to do a little more, so we did the lemonade stands, and she gave every bit of the money to her fundraiser,” Sidnee said.

Melissa Lapen, who works in the emergency department at UnityPoint Health – Methodist, said that she thought Brooklyn was awesome for making the donation and that it helps boost the spirits of the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit.

“It has been a struggle the last couple of years, we’re still kinda struggling a little bit with everything that is still going on, you know staff shortages and things like that, so it is kinda like a booster to us, makes us feel better a lot better,” Lapen said.

Sidnee Tolley said that they raised about $4,000 through the lemonade stand and donations.

Brooklyn Tolley plans to make the donation again next year.