Girl Scouts host a glam event, allowing girls to pick out free dresses this spring

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Girl Scouts of Central Illinois handed out formal wear to hundreds of local girls for free on Saturday, April 10.

The Peoria Girl Scouts location helped 45 girls in middle and high school find dresses fit for a school dance or prom night.

Sara Tate, a Girl Scout Program Specialist, said even though many schools are cancelling dances this year, the event was about giving girls a fun dress shopping experience they could share with friends or family.

“We want them to have that opportunity to go out and experience trying on that dress, finding that perfect dress and feeling beautiful in it,” said Tate. “The girls that are here are so supportive of the other girls, as soon as they come out in a dress you hear the oohs and the ahs and ‘you look beautiful,’ and that’s a great confidence builder for any girl.”

She said Macy’s made this event possible by donating formal dresses. She also said Kelly Beauty Supply and a local Walmart donated make-up.

Tate said around 225 girls registered to come pick out a dress from one of the five locations in Central Illinois.