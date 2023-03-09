PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Girl Scouts hosted the annual Diamonds and Desserts charity event to raise funds for local troops.

The event was hosted at Peoria’s The Warehouse and was adorned with party lights, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and lots of cookies.

Girl Scout Cookies to be exact.

Six local Peoria chefs set up booths for guests to try their Girl Scout cookie-inspired confections to be judged by a panel of local Peoria celebrities.

All this is in addition to a silent auction, a Jones Bros. Jewelry prize wall, and a cash bar with a specialty cocktail.

Pam Kovacevich, the CEO of The Girl Scouts of Central Illinois said, “We are far beyond the 10-year mark on this (event), this is the first year in this venue and we have a great crowd tonight. Even in the bad weather, they came out tonight to support the Girl Scouts so we are thrilled.”

The Girl Scouts are no strangers to fund-raising, so a successful event was all but a certainty.