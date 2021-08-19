Girl Scouts of Central Illinois host Diamonds & Desserts culinary competition, raising funds for programming for scouts

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday night, the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois hosted their premiere Diamonds & Desserts fundraiser, including a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a dessert-making competition, all for a good cause.

“We have 5 local chefs who are all competing to make our girl scout cookies into a new extravagant dessert,” said Kari Gabbert, Manager of Marketing and Development for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois.

The competition was judged by those in attendance, who got to taste test each chef’s creation and decide who they feel delivered the best treat.

“All of our attendees will get to cast their vote for their favorite chef and dessert,” said Gabbert.

The event raised funds for programming for the Girl Scouts, which include programs in STEM, financial literacy, healthy living, and outdoor education.

“There’s a wide variety of programs that we offer, so the money raised here helps to put all of that on and bring it to the community,” said Gabbert.

Mark Waishnora, a participating chef, said he was happy to get the call to participate in the event, benefitting the community.

“I was just excited, I love being a part of this stuff, love doing little competitions, and being able to be a part of something that’s gonna help somebody else,” said Chef Waishnora.

Gabbert said they’re always looking for new scouts, and encourage families to reach out if their child is interested in joining.