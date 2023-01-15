BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season.

This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only.

The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said the girl scouts are about so much more than selling cookies.

“Girls do so much more than sell cookies. They are learning goal setting. They are learning to be entrepreneurs. They are learning business ethics and people skills and money management. And so it really is the first introduction a young lady has to learn how to run her own business,” said Kovacevich.

Kovacevich said the girl scout cookie season officially starts in February so be on the lookout for the newcomers and the old favorites.