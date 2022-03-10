PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This time of year means students are slowly getting ready for prom, but dances like these can get expensive. The Dream Center in Peoria is working to curb that expense with more than 1,000 donated dresses.

The event is called PROMise of Hope. It will be held on Friday, March 11 from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. High school students across Central Illinois can pick out a dress for prom this year at no cost to them.

Dresses aside, accessories like heels and purses will also be available for students to take. When they arrive, they will be greeted by a personal shopper to help pick the perfect dress. Makeup samples and information on hair appointments for the big day will also be available.

The coordinator, Alyson Glenn, said this event allows girls to not feel excluded if money is the issue.

“They can come in and just have a great time, find something that fits them and makes them feel beautiful. We don’t want them to settle for something less, and we want to let them know they are just as important as anybody else,” said Glenn.