PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 50 female high school students from across the tri-county area were brought together on Tuesday for a “Girls investing in Girls” workshop.

The event is put on by the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. It’s meant to inspire young women and give them an opportunity to see various aspects of charity and philanthropy.

Attendees get to play games related to charity and listen to speakers, all under the theme of women supporting each other.

Annabel Pulling, a sophomore at East Peoria Community High School, said the event made her want to pursue a career in charity work.

“Charity is a really important thing for me and I know that’s going to be a priority for my life in the future,” she said.

High schools that were involved came from Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties.

The event also featured volunteers such as Autumn Gray, who believes it’s important to encourage young women to support each other.

“You get to know people who have their own friends but then you get to become their friends. It’s just women encouraging women and I think that’s really important,” she said.

This was the third time the event has been put on. The event concluded with the students helping award a grant to a local nonprofit serving women.