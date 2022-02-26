BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Girl wrestlers make history Saturday, Feb. 26, competing in the IHSA State Championships for the first-time ever.

The event, held at Grossingers Motor Arena, hosted dozens of high school girl wrestling teams from across Illinois. Five Peoria Richwoods High School wrestlers were among the dozens to make history.

“Knowing that we made history, just being there and wrestling her is a huge thing,” Kyley Bair, a junior Richwoods wrestler, said. “We all have, like, such a great appreciation for each other.”

Bair said she’s been wrestling for four years, starting out as just something fun to do with her brother and friends. Now, she and her four other teammates at State are competing for titles in their weight classes.

“It’s such a crazy feeling, especially starting off as a little kid, you know, 12 year-old kid, wrestling all these boys,” Bair said.

Coming to state with multiple team members is something Richwoods coach Robert Pennie can be proud of. He said he and the girls have worked hard for this, sometimes spending five or six days in the gym.

“They wrestle real tough, they work hard, they train hard, they listen, and they’ve really accomplished a lot this year,” Pennie said. “I’m super proud of them.”

Pennie coaches the boys’ and girls’ teams. He said it feels amazing to finally see female wrestlers have a place on the mats at State after years of dedication to the sport.

“We’ve had girls at our wrestling programs since 1993 at Richwoods,” Pennie said. “It’s been a long time pursuit for this state series to finally accept it, and we’re glad they did.”

Bair said she’s proud of the accomplishment her and the team has made this year at State, but she said it’s not only about the competition.

“A lot of these girls didn’t think we’d be making history right now, so you get to see and grow with everyone,” Bair said. “You make great friendships and amazing teammates.”

Richwoods Knight Jaida Johnson took home second place at State.

