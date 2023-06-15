BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD will be giving back this Friday as part of our annual Founder’s Day of Giving.

WMBD is excited to volunteer at the Miller Park Zoo on June 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our Volunteers will work on landscaping, gardening and animal food prep.

Members of the public interested in volunteering are welcome.

The Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 and is held on the third Friday of June. It was created by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook to inspire volunteerism from more than 100 Nexstar stations across the country.

More information about the Miller Park Zoo is available here.

The zoo is one of three organizations WMBD will be volunteering with during Founder’s Day this year.