PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD will be giving back this Friday as part of our annual Founder’s Day of Giving.

WMBD is excited to volunteer at the Peoria Family House on June 16, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to its website, The Peoria Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.

This Friday, volunteers will work on outdoor maintenance, indoor maintenance, cleaning, meal service and fixer upper work. Members of the public interested in volunteering can come to 1339 E Nebraska Avenue, Peoria, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring was established in 2016 and is held on the third Friday of June. It was created by Nexstar CEO Perry Sook to inspire volunteerism from more than 100 Nexstar stations across the country.

More information on how to volunteer with Family House Peoria is available here.

The Peoria Family House is one of three organizations WMBD will be volunteering with this year.