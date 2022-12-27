GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– The village of Glasford will be without water for several hours on Wednesday, Dec. 28, due to a main pipe leak.

The water will shut off at 8 a.m. and be back on by 11 a.m. to noon. A boil order will be in effect for three days afterward but is safe for showering and laundry.

“The reason the whole town is shut off is that it’s one of the big mains, they have to fix it because there’s a leak”, said Tammy Stetler, Village Clerk, and Treasurer.

Glasford is home to 866 people.

The village hall supplied 200 cases of water for Glasford residents from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, with one for each family if they choose to pick it up.

There will be updates on the boil order on the Glasford Facebook page.