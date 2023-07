PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Glen Avenue between N Sheridan Road and N Everts Court will be closed to through traffic starting Wednesday.

A City of Peoria press release confirms the closure is due to culvert installation work.

Estimates expect the closure to last until Oct. 1 if weather permits. Lake Avenue will serve as the primary detour route. Residential traffic on N Everts Court will retain access.

Drivers are encouraged to keep an eye out for the “Road Closed Ahead signs”