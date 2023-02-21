PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Glen Avenue Reconstruction Project will begin March 6th, if the weather permits. The $10 million project will impact residents and businesses between West War Memorial and North University Street.

The City of Peoria’s Department of Public Works hosted an informational meeting on Tuesday. There will be improvements to the pavement, gutters and storm sewers. Sidewalks will also be more ADA-friendly.

Deputy Director – City Engineer Andrea Klopfenstein said construction can be chaotic but encourages people to be patient.

“For everyone that doesn’t need to be in the area, if you could avoid the construction. Stay out of the way so the people who live here can have a little easier time getting through,” she said. “And just be patient. We know construction is difficult and takes extra time. So just take a deep breath. You’ll get to your place. It’s more important to get there safely than quickly.”

The project is in Councilmember Chuck Grayeb’s second district. He said the improvements allow them to pick up the appearance and make for a safer street surface.

“After all, these people in these neighborhoods pay taxes. And they deserve to have their infrastructure brought up to industry standards,” he said.

This is a two-week project expected to be completed by the end of 2024.