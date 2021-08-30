Glen Haven shopping center demolition underway Monday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Demolition began Monday afternoon for the Glen Haven shopping center.

The shopping center, located on the corner of Glen Avenue and University Street, was formally home to seven small businesses, but that is no longer the case. In April, the Peoria City Council unanimously gave the green light for Peoria’s third Club Car Wash to replace the shopping center.

The decision to approve demolishing and replacing the shopping center has been highly debated in the community. In January, more than 3,500 people signed a petition titled, “Save Peoria’s Glen Haven Shopping Center” in an effort to save small Peoria businesses from relocating.

Not all members of the community feel the same. Deb Opyd, the owner of Relics, was forced to relocate her business. Despite the move, she said the new spot, right next to the Sheridan Nursery, has helped customers find her easier.

“Customers live in the neighborhood, so a lot of people walk over here now, and they love that it’s got better parking, and it’s a bigger space, and it’s been all positive,” said Opyd.