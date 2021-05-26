Glen Oak Community Learning Center celebrates new marquee with ribbon cutting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Glen Oak Community Learning Center in Peoria found a new way to communicate with parents and the East Bluff community.

On Wednesday, May 26, school leaders, including Principal Ilethea Suggs and Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of a new marquee and digital sign.

The sign, located near the intersection of Wisconsin and Frye Avenues in Peoria, displays screens in both English and Spanish.

“We have one of the largest dual-language ESL (English as a second language), EL (English learning) communities here,” Suggs said. “So we definitely want to make sure all of our community is represented when we post any of our information on our sign. That’s vitally important.”

Suggs also said the sign is a great investment because most students walk to school. The information displayed will not just benefit the school, but all of the East Bluff.

“All of our community partners are vitally important so we can get the word out,” Suggs said. “This is not just for Glen Oak Community Learning Center, but I do plan to make sure we get the word out for all the community activities that are going on in the area, so our parents and our community stakeholders can stay informed.”

At the small ceremony in front of the sign before the official ribbon cutting, Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members spoke to the crowd. They said they have been fundraising for this project for five years.

The PTO also revealed their next fundraising campaign: they plan to surround the sign pole with bricks, forming a patio. Community members can purchase a brick and have it custom-engraved.

Suggs said she is excited for the next tentative project– building a new playground at the school.

“I’m just excited for our community,” Suggs said. “This has been an awesome experience and journey as my first year as the building principal. I have so many things planned for us to move Glen Oak forward. And make sure we continue to thrive so we can continue to be an oasis for the community because we are a true community school.”