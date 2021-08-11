Glen Oak Community Learning Center staff reach out to neighborhood

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local teachers and staff are preparing for school not in the building, but in their neighborhoods.

Wednesday, Glen Oak Community Learning Center held its “Because We Care” walk.

Teachers and staff canvassed the East Bluff Community to meet with their students and families and handed out information about what the kids will need before class starts and how they can get help if needed.

Staff said this walk around the neighborhood should help boost attendance.

“We just want to make sure that we’re out there, [and] we’re letting them know ‘Hey we’re here. We’re getting ready. School starts in a week.’ So, the message has to be clear and important,” said Glen Oak Community Learning Center Building Principal Ilethea Suggs.

Classes at Glen Oak Community Learning Center begin on Aug.18.