PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Peoria Park District approved $1,000,000 worth of inclusivity upgrades for Glen Oak Park on Wednesday.

The decision was unanimous among board members. The money will be used for poured-in-place rubber safety surfacing, which will replace the 1991 Tri-Centennial Playground.

Community nostalgia runs high for the existing playground, but supporters believe it has reached the end of its usefulness and play value for the community.

Other work will include concrete pathways, a shelter, and fencing. Those additions will be completed under a separate contract.

Tricentennial Playground will be demolished sometime this summer and construction on the new one will begin soon after.