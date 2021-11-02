Glen Oak Towers cleanup underway after fire, residents displaced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Cleanup is underway at Peoria’s Glen Oak Towers, where a fire broke out and left about 40 residents displaced Monday.

According to Peoria Fire Chief James Bachman, the fire started in unit 405 and was accidental in nature. Residents woke up to a fire alarm at approximately 6:30 Monday morning. As they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

A Glen Oak Towers property manager confirmed employees are using fans to help alleviate a leftover stench from both smoke and fire.

Residents also complained about not having any hot water, a result of Ameren Illinois employees shutting off power in the building Monday. Employees have since turned the electricity back on.

The property manager said residents should be able to return to their apartments within one-to-two days once the apartments dry out.

Bachman said the first four floors of the building will not be housing residents at this time. He also specified floors 1-3 sustained either smoke or water damage, while floors 4-5 sustained smoke damage alone.

He said residents can return to floor 5 of the building.