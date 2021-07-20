Glendale Commons party celebrates summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Glendale Commons held its first-ever summer kick-off event at the apartments, Tuesday, July 20.

Sponsored by American Water, the event gave kids at Glendale a chance to cool off on water slides, and enjoy activities like bouncy houses and meeting Batman and Wonder Woman.

The apartment complex is a part of Phoenix Community Development Services(PCDS), which is an organization that works to end homelessness by providing affordable and safe housing.

Tara Barrett, a property manager at the company, said the majority of the kids in PCDS housing live at Glendale, and said they asked her for something fun to do together this summer. She said she was more than happy to help.

“This is home — I think it is important, that’s Phoenix’s whole purpose,” Barrett said. “Our mission is to turn lives around and provide housing, but with housing, it’s not just a roof over your head, it’s being able to spend time with your neighbors.”

Barrett said the family-friendly event is bringing the community together after a long year and a half of distancing from one another.

Barrett said she hopes to continue to hold the event every summer.

More information about PCDS is available on their website.