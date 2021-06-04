Glendale Elementary students running to raise money for kids with cancer

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Glendale Elementary School on Friday raised more than $600 for St. Jude through a “Laps for Life” running fundraiser.

The fundraiser was third-grader Everett Zimmerman’s idea. Last summer, he started running laps around his backyard.

“My mom said ‘hey do you wanna do something for St. Jude’ and I’m like ‘yeah’ so I started running around my backyard raising money,” he said.

With the help of his teacher Mrs. Armstrong, he planned a school-wide running fundraiser for St. Jude. Students donated a dollar per lap completed. In all, they ran 611 laps to raise $611.

“My hope for the rest of the day is we can all run laps for the kids at St. Jude,” Zimmerman said.

Christy Metzger, early childhood teacher at Glendale Elementary, is an avid runner and raises money for St. Jude with a Chillicothe-based running team. She said it’s amazing to see children do it too.

“It means the world to me to see these kids out here giving their time, they’re so kind. Just the emotions they’re feeling, I really think…. they are feeling that for the kids that do need a little extra help with St. Jude. It just brings tears to my eyes I love it,” Metzger said.

Zimmerman’s little brother Ryder, a kindergartner at Glendale Elementary, joined the fun.

“I feel great running for St. Jude… Thanks to everyone who’s donating,” he said.