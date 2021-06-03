Glendale School students raise money for Easterseals

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, Glendale Students in East Peoria came together to raise money for Easterseals.

The local non-profit helps those with developmental delays and disabilities. In the last 100 years, Easterseals has helped more than 1.5 million people through programs like autism services, early intervention, workforce development, and adult day care.

Using a coin collection, the students raised more than $2,000 for the cause.

Terrie Armstrong, the principal of Glendale School, said she’s proud her students are accepting of others with differences.

“We have kids from all different backgrounds, all different socioeconomic backgrounds. And for them to be able to pay it forward to others, I think it’s important for them to see how that feels,” said Armstrong.

East Peoria firefighters also stopped by to support an Easterseals Glendale School student. In the spirit of helping hands, Glendale School will be raising money for St. Jude on Friday.