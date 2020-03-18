Breaking News
Senate passes coronavirus response measure to provide sick leave, free testing; Trump’s signature next
Glenn Miller Orchestra performance rescheduled for August

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– The Glen Miller Orchestra Performance originally scheduled for April has been rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. Agust 16th at the Orpheum Theater.

The show was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Current ticket holders for the April show can retain their tickets for the new show.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend the show due to the date change can call the Orpheum Theater box office during office hours to inquire about a refund.

Glenn Miller was one of the most successful of all dance bandleaders back in the Swing Era of the 1930s and ’40s. Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements as well as some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to the Orpheum’s website.

