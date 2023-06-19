PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A local shop that promotes fair trade principles announced it will be closing at the end of June.

According to a press release, the Global Village Fair Trade Shop will be closed with the retirement of its long-time board president, Nancy Long.

Global Village has been in business for more than 20 years and is grateful to the volunteers, customers, and artisans who have made it possible to serve the local community and communities around the world.

Global Village is working with another nonprofit organization that expects to purchase the shop and reopen it under a different name this autumn.

Current customers are welcome to continue to support the new shop and the artisans in developing countries whose goods will be sold there.

Global Village will have storewide markdowns as the shop prepares to close. All the proceeds will still go to supporting the fair trade mission.

Global Village is located at 1308 E. Seiberling Ave., Peoria Heights. More information can

be found at www.globalvillagepeoria.org or by calling 309-681-8180.