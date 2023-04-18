PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A new restaurant is coming to Peoria, But unlike other food options, this one only offers gluten-free and vegetarian meals.

The Queen of Squash will be opening on April 29th off of West Glen Avenue in Peoria.

Meals like a veggie smash burger, west coast flatbread, or Italian-style Sicilian bowl are just a few of their healthy options.

Owner Heather Wolbeck wants to give customers the flavor they love without the extra calories

“We’re all about progress over perfection. What are my goals this week? Am I trying to drink more water, am I just trying to cut calories, am I trying to get more protein? Whatever your goal is, we’re here to inspire you,” said Wolbeck.

The grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting event at 2 p.m. followed by live music and hourly giveaways.