PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Go Baby Go cars are helping those with disabilities become more mobile.

The “Go Baby Go” cars organization has been partnering with Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center in Peoria for 17 years. In that time, they’ve assembled 37 cars for those struggling with mobility.

Saturday morning, six kids were able to take a car home. Dozens came together at the center to build, re-wire and run safety tests on the cars.

Sister Pieta has been a part of the process for more than a decade and said each car is built specifically for their patients.

“We rewire them, we outfit the inside. So not only are we doing the electrical components and giving them the ability maybe to have the gas pedal on the steering wheel or last week we did one with head controls so just to enable the patients to be able to move and get around,” said Pieta.

Joshua McDaniel is a 4-year-old who was born with spastic cerebral palsy. His mom Catherine McDaniel said the car will be a great toy, but will also be beneficial for helping his development.

“His left hand doesn’t work as well as his right hand. So being able to get him to use that steering wheel correctly and just being able to use his left side more would be definitely way better for him, so it’ll definitely help him,” said McDaniel.