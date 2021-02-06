Go-Local Campaign supports Peoria local businesses

PEORIA, Ill.(WMBD) — On Saturday, leaders at Junction City Shopping Center held a Go-Local conference.

Brittany Duffield, the property manager at Junction City and co-owner of MMC Brokerage, organized the event. She says the Go-Local National Campaign aims to encourage the community to invest in their locally owned stores.

“It’s our responsibility and purpose to really pay back and support these local businesses,” Duffield said.

She says shopping small benefits the community’s well being and economy compared to buying from larger, chain corporations.

“For every dollar, forty-five cents goes back into the community,” Duffield said.”When you don’t shop local, a very small percentage of that dollar stays here in the community.”

The owner of West Peoria’s massage therapy business, Virginia Clark, says supporting each other is also vital to the survival and success of a community.

“Local business is important because if we are going to build Peoria, first of all, we have to support one another,” Clark said.

Clark says local businesses are important for a community to thrive because they have the power to bring a diverse city together.

“Coming together as one–unity,” Clark said. “This is where your strength comes from.”

Duffield echoed Clark and believes these local businesses are more than just stores, they can become family.

“It’s, you know, supporting your neighbors, your family members, your friends,” Duffield said.

Duffield said she wants to host more conferences in the future to continue encouraging people to shop local everywhere.

She said people can locate local businesses to support on Go-Local’s website.