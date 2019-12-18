1  of  2
‘God told me to do this:’ Peoria man takes up his cross while walking Peoria streets

PEORIA, Ill. — A man has been taking up his cross this holiday season, literally.

The man, who goes by Tony, told WMBD Wednesday morning that God wanted him to walk the streets of Peoria while carrying a wooden cross over his shoulder.

When asked if he would do an on-camera interview about why he’s walking with a cross, he said he wanted the attention to be completely on God, and not him.

Tony did say it was okay to take video and pictures of him walking down the street though.

He’s been seen this week both on War Memorial Drive and University Street spreading the Word of God and praying for those around him.

