HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A member of the McLean County Community has created a fundraising effort for a longtime bar following a devastating fire Monday.

The Green Gables Bar and Grill was totaled Monday afternoon after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames.

According to the bar’s Facebook page, a former student of one of the owners created the GoFundMe. The GoFundMe was created by Ella Luban and has a goal of $20,000.

Bar owners said on Facebook that is the only legitimate fundraiser to their knowledge.

As of this writing, people have donated over $1,600.

