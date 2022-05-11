HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A member of the McLean County Community has created a fundraising effort for a longtime bar following a devastating fire Monday.
The Green Gables Bar and Grill was totaled Monday afternoon after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames.
According to the bar’s Facebook page, a former student of one of the owners created the GoFundMe. The GoFundMe was created by Ella Luban and has a goal of $20,000.
Bar owners said on Facebook that is the only legitimate fundraiser to their knowledge.
As of this writing, people have donated over $1,600.
Those wishing to donate can click here.