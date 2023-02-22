BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – a Bloomington mother has created a GoFundMe after her son was found dead in a church parking lot Monday.

According to the GoFundMe page, Talaina Matthews is hoping to raise $5,000 to help cover her son’s funeral cost.

“A 20-year-old amazing young man had his life snatched away on Monday, February 20, 2023 before he even had a chance to live,” Matthews stated. “He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle but now he’ll never have the chance to be a father. He was a hard worker with a good spirit and a sense of humor that we will no longer get to enjoy.”

Keijoun Watts sustained a deadly gunshot wound Monday, according to a preliminary autopsy performed by McLean County Coroner.

McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies had been notified of unusual activity near Victory Church on Monday night. Watts was found unresponsive at the location.

This incident remains under investigation.

Those interested in donating to funeral costs can do so here.