PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday.

The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo.

“I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral expenses and costs associated. To bless her family and her 5 children as they navigate life changed,” Kleitsch stated.

The fundraiser has already surpassed its $2,000 goal.

Schmid died in a three-vehicle crash near Trigger Road and War Memorial Drive after being struck by a car that was fleeing deputies.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old Jeremy Perry was charged with three felonies, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, and aggravated fleeing/eluding related to this crash.

More charges are expected when the case proceeds to Grand Jury next month.