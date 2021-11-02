GoFundMe set up for local theatre in need of financial support

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe Town Theatre is having trouble keeping its doors open, and now a member of its board is asking the public for help.

Chillicothe Town Theatre Board Chad Timmerman set up a GoFundMe page Tuesday. He said while the theater suffered a lack of attendance, it received a grant to support operational expenses over the last couple of months.

Now, the grant has run out of money.

With a goal of $5,000, the GoFundMe has already raised $308 from several donors. Timmerman is asking the community to go see a movie at the theater and donate what they can to help the theater support local youth groups.

The theater will be showing the films “Eternals,” and “Venom,” Friday through Sunday, Nov. 5-7.