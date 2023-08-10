PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A online fundraising site for the family of a postal worker killed in a traffic crash Monday morning has been set up, says a family member.

The GoFundMe page for Ronald W. Bethard, Jr., of Pontiac, who died Monday after his U.S. Postal Service delivery truck was in a traffic crash, states he had been on the job delivering mail in rural Bloomington for four years.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ashley Drive and Beich Road.

“Ronnie’s mail truck was tragically hit by an SUV and his life was taken instantly. He leaves behind SO many devastated family members and friends,” the page states. “Please let this be a lesson to stay vigilant on the roads. Be aware of your surroundings because life can change in a split second.”

One person has been charged in connection with the crash. Jeremy Williams, 43, was charged in McLean County Circuit Court on counts of possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

His bond was set at $20,000 and an arraignment for Aug. 25 was scheduled. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to five years in prison.