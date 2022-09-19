NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week.

A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.

Director of Media Relations for ISU Eric Jome has confirmed the identities of the two students.

Per police reports, one of the two men was life-flighted to a hospital in Champaign. According to the GoFundMe, however, both men suffered injuries that required them to be airlifted.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by Evan Woltman. All proceeds will be given directly to the two families for medical bills, hotel fees, travel costs, and any other expenses incurred, wrote Woltman in the description.

The fundraiser has currently raised over $40,000 of its $50,000 goal.