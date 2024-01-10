PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of Peoria’s first homicide victim of 2024 has set up a GoFundMe account to bring his body home to Honduras for burial.

Geovani Bermúdez, brother of Arlin Bermúdez, set up the GoFundMe account to raise money for his burial.

“May my brother have a dignified burial in our country, Honduras,” Geovani wrote.

Arlin was shot Jan. 4 in Peoria’s East Bluff and was pronounced dead five hours later at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center.

David Stone, 39, of Peoria, was charged in connection with the shooting last Friday. Stone has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25, but it could be heard by a grand jury prior to that date.

Stone was connected to the murder with a nearby license plate reader, surveillance footage, and text messages. Police gathered that Bermúdez owed Stone about $250 and had threatened harm to Bermúdez if he did not pay it back.

Stone was ordered to be held in custody pending the outcome of his case.

