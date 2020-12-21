GoFundMe to help Canton family who lost home and daughter in Sunday fire

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 9-year-old Canton girl is dead, after her family’s home caught fire Sunday, and now the community is stepping up in a big way.

726 East Chestnut Street was home to a Canton family of six just days ago, but on Sunday a fatal fire, changed everything.

“Fortunately, in a smaller community we don’t have a lot of these types of situations arise, but when we do it’s certainly a difficult situation for the Coroner’s office to have to deal with,” said Fulton County Coroner, Steve Hines.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. fire and police crews rushed to the address to find the home slowly burning. They were told 9-year-old Adeline Walton was still inside, and they brought her out, attempting CPR before deciding to transport her to the hospital, but it was too late, she was pronounced dead shortly after of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“It certainly is a difficult time of year for all this time to happen,” said Hines. “There is no good time of year for this to happen, but this certainly makes it tougher on everybody involved.”

After word spread throughout the community, a lot of people stepped up to help the family creating a GoFundMe, raising nearly $50,000 in less than 24 hours.

“They’re (The Walton Family) very thankful, and overwhelmed with the support for the community, but this is exactly what friends are for,” said Holly Blue, family friend & the one who created the GoFundMe. “I’m not doing anything that anyone else wouldn’t do for someone they loved.”

The GoFundMe was just the start, Blue says leaders of a local high school are going shopping getting gifts from the family, and many other community members are pitching in with gift cards, and other items to share their condolences.

“I have people from literally different countries contacting me,” said Blue. “It’s insane. I just had no idea the extent of the love that genuinely is just being shown.”

If you want to donate items, Holly Blue will be accepting donations at 351 south second avenue unit number 52 this week, all you’ll have to do is contact her for a time.