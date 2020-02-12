Golden Apple leadership, teaching finalists include local educators

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD) — Two central Illinois educators are among the 2020 Golden Apple Awards finalists.

Mary Lanier

Mary Lanier, principal of Dee-Mack High School, is one of six finalists for the Excellence in Leadership award. This is the seventh year that Golden Apple has recognized exceptional school leaders with the Excellence in Leadership Award and the second year that nominees have been accepted from throughout Illinois.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership honors exemplary performance in school leadership by a principal or head of school who has had a significant and sustained positive impact on the school. created a culture of inclusivity, and delivered dramatic student growth.

Amanda Sipe

Fellow educators, students, parents, and community members nominate school leaders for the awards.

Additionally, fourth-grade teacher Amanda Sipe at Westview Elementary School in Canton is a finalist for the Excellence in Teaching award. She is one of 30 educators statewide selected to be a finalist.

The award honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities. Fellow educators, students, parents, and community members nominate teachers for the awards.

Award finalists will be honored on Feb. 22 at the Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence in Teaching & Leadership at the Q Center in St. Charles.