PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs.

This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out.

Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.

Keith McDaniel, the Peoria Police community engagement coordinator, said it’s a tool to have kids do more good deeds. “It tells them that there’s someone out there here who sees them doing good, that wants them to continue doing good, and you never know who’s watching you that will reward you for being kind,” said McDaniel.

The golden baseball can get students two free tickets to any Chief’s game in August or September. Just bring the baseball to Dozier Park for admittance.