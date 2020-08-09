Golden Corral closing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Golden Corral announced that it will be indefinitely closing its Peoria location at the end of business Sunday.

The closure is due to the financial cost and burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golden Corrals owner Phil Caplis blames Gov. Pritzker for the closure.

“Pritzker’s words and actions have directly discouraged people from supporting the restaurant industry in Illinois. The hospitality sector of Illinois was a proud and strong community, and he has done nothing to protect it, in fact, harming us instead. The burdens placed upon us and the forced closure of our facility crippled us,” Caplis said.

Caplis also said he was thankful for his staffs resilience though the pandemic.

“I am grateful for the resilience of my staff. We re-employed 53 people after the shutdown at Golden Corral and it breaks my heart that we can no longer afford to stay in business. At our highest levels of sales, we employed 95 people. Unfortunately, we do not anticipate seeing those figures again and our current level of sales is not financially sustainable. If necessary, we will repurpose the building.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected