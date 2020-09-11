Golden Tours begins day trip excursions across Illinois

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Golden Tours is a new day trip excursion business started in Washington.

Owner and host Tracy Geisz said she has a passion for working with seniors and their families, which inspired her to start the business.

From September through December, she said there are 10 trips planned, all within a three-hour drive. Excursions include a visit to Route 66 in Pontiac and a wine tour at Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

“I want to help reduce the isolation that can occur as we get older, and especially during this time and that’s how the ultimate day trip experience was created,” said Geisz.

Through day trips, she said people can enjoy an all-inclusive experience on a charter bus and discover new places while supporting local businesses.

“Anyone can travel with us. We want to make an unforgettable experience and make an ordinary day extraordinary,” said Geisz.

She also said COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed including face coverings, social distancing, and sanitizing. The rules will also be followed during each stop and excursion.

More information and reservations can be made by contacting Tracy Geisz at 309-369-3171 or emailing goldentoursmidwest@gmail.com.

