PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Park District recently reopened some of its outdoor golfing facilities as the weather warms up in the area.

Golfers can now get into the swing of things at Madison Golf Course and the Golf Learning Center’s driving range and nine hole pitch and putt course.

For some golfers, as soon as the courses reopen, it’s the unofficial start to spring.

“This is really that first indicator that maybe winter is finally on its way out, when the golf people are ready to go then we know everyone else is, too,” said director of Peoria Park District, Emily Cahill.

Cahill said there is a method for reopening the golf courses that changes every year.

“Based upon how we closed courses last fall and winter, we’re opening them back in reverse order,” Cahill said. “Our staff is very knowledgeable, and you have to really look at the grass, you don’t want it to be compromised by getting (people) back out there too quickly, so we have to get the ground temperature warmed up.”

Wednesday morning, many golfers returned to the links. Jay Etheridge, a local golfer said he grew up playing golf and continues doing it today.

“Me and my buddies, we take a break down into Florida and stuff like that, but it’s not the same as being able to play every day,” Etheridge said.

Etheridge said Wednesday was exciting because he got to test out new gear.

“I got a new driver I’m gonna try out; I tried it out in Florida and like I said it didn’t work out in the simulator so they put a new shaft in and I’m gonna give it a go,” Etheridge said.

He said indoor simulators that he and other golfers use in the winter cannot replace the feeling of swinging outdoors.

“The simulator gives you your numbers, your launch angle, your club launch speed, and all that. You think, ‘I’m doing great here, can’t wait to get to Florida.’ But you get down there and get outside, (and) you can kiss what you did before goodbye,” Etheridge said.

Chris Diepenbrock said the game keeps him active and allows him to meet like-minded people.

“I like going out by myself and just hooking up with a small group of two or three guys and meeting them and learning about them. Just meeting new people is a lot of fun,” Diepenbrock said.

The Peoria Park District hopes to open Kellogg and Newman golf courses within the next couple weeks.

For now, no golf carts will be available for use because park staff said the ground is still too soft from the melting snow.