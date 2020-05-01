Golfers are back at courses for the first time in weeks

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Golf courses in Illinois are back open as part of Gov. Pritzker’s extended stay at home order.

Golfers at Quail Meadows in Washington are teeing it up for the first time in weeks.

“It’s great having people coming back out,” said Tom Wolff, Director of Golf for the Fondulac Park District.

It’s a moment golfers have been patiently waiting for.

“I’m very excited. My wife’s more excited,” said Mike Freeman, a golfer.

Golfers are eager to get back on the course.

“We were on the phone last Friday as soon as they said we could go out on the first of June,” said Jimmy Lowry, a golfer.

For people heading out to play, there are changes at the course.

“Normally we run at like eight minute tee times. We’re at 15 minute tee times now. Instead of foursomes, we run twosomes,” said Wolff.

Golfers are also being asked to avoid touching things on the course including the flag. Inside each hole, a piece of Styrofoam lifts golf balls so players don’t have to reach inside.

“If you’re going to play golf, don’t come real early and expect to get out on the course or out on the practice areas because those are closed,” said Wolff.

Golfers aren’t worried about the new restrictions.

“We’re outside. These are big golf courses. We can stay six feet apart,” said Freeman.

They’re happy to be doing what they love.

“I’ve been cooped up for six weeks and just can’t wait to get out,” said Lowry.

They hope a few weeks off hasn’t affected their game too much.

“Bad golf is better than no golf,” said Freeman.

Quail Meadows Golf Course is booking tee times by phone.