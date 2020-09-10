Golfers hit the links to support the Salvation Army

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Golfers hit the links for a cause on Thursday.

The third annual Salvation Army Birdies for Good golf outing is raising money for services for people in need in the area. Funds will go towards food and housing assistance and childcare.

“Without partners for good that we have here in the community, we couldn’t continue to meet the need of the efficiency and the effectiveness that we have,” said Major Heath Sells.

According to the Peoria Salvation Army, 85 men on average stay in the shelter every night, and the childcare center continues to serve essential workers.

More than 15,000 meals have also been served to nearly 1,500 people. Leaders said needs have increased during the pandemic and the work of the Salvation Army continues.

“The Salvation Army is not just meeting human need during a pandemic, the Salvation Army is open 365 days a year to assist families in Central Illinois,” said Sells.

Money raised from the golf outing will continue the Salvation Army’s mission and work.

People can make donations online.

