Gone Axe Throwing hits the road, offers a mobile experience

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria business is hitting the road and bringing the fun to you.

Gone Axe Throwing is introducing a new mobile axe throwing experience.

“It’s something different and unique for them to do on their terms, at their place, to offer their guests. Instead of having everybody pack up to come to our place, so it’s really that event type of I think appeal to most people. Of course, it’s unique, it’s fun, but it’s also a very powerful feeling,” said owner Sara Ruder.

Ruder says the mobile unit is something they’ve wanted to offer since they first opened. After starting work on the trailer in January, it’s finally finished.

On the trailer, two people at a time will be able to throw standing about 12 feet away from the target.

Ruder says they can now bring a fun and safe axe throwing experience to all types of events.

“The response has been very welcoming and very great. With this so far, we’ve gotten a lot of inquiries, which we thought we would. I think we would have a lot of festivals booked if the festivals were still participating and opening, so that’s unfortunate, but we look forward to it being busy next year,” said Ruder.

She says they plan on booking festivals, weddings, rehearsals, and other types of parties and events.

Ruder says they already have people interested and the first booking is on Friday.

Gone Axe Throwing reopens in phase four on June 30.