Gone Axe Throwing offers breakup closure with “Axe the Ex” event Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Valentine’s Day can be a day full of love and romance for some, but others may see it quite differently.

Gone Axe Throwing is a local venue in Peoria’s Warehouse District where people can throw real axes at the target. On Friday, Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine’s Day, the venue will host an event called “Axe the Ex” for the second year in a row.

“Axe the Ex is meant for people who maybe have been burned in the past to feel a little better,” Sara Ruder, Co-owner of Gone Axe Throwing, said. “It’s still meant to help people feel better about the holiday even if they are single.”

The event will run during regular business hours Friday, starting at 4 p.m.

Staff will post paper hearts on the bullseye of the target board so guests can throw an axe at the “memory” of their last relationship.

“They had a lot of fun. People brought mementos too,” Ruder said.” One lady brought a dried rose from her boyfriend, so she really tore that up on the axe board.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a memento or purchase a paper heart. Pictures of any kind are not allowed.

“It’s definitely more about an outlet,” Ruder said. “Don’t necessarily have to bring your anger here but it’s very cathartic to kind of put a final ax in it, so to speak.”