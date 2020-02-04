Goodfield baker sets up shop in unique barn

GOODFIELD, Ill.– Olivia Wettstein’s job is a piece of cake — or cookie depending on the day.

“I just thought it was so fun and I never—this was never my goal. I was just like ‘I’m going to do this for fun,'” she said.

The 22-year old is creating sugar shock across Goodfield thanks to her business, Liv’s Bakes.

“We had a tiny little apartment kitchen in Eureka and we had just got married and I was just doing it for a hobby,” Wettstein said.

She didn’t believe her fun hobby of baking would become of anything. But in March of 2018, Wettstein got serious about creating cakes, cupcakes, cake pops, cookies and cheesecakes.

“It just snowballed and it really took off,” Wettstein said.

She said, “I didn’t go to school for this. I just taught myself. So it was a lot of like so much trial and error. You know, you just gotta learn from your mistakes.”

But Wettstein says those mistakes propelled Liv’s Bakes to a level she never could have imagined. Wettstein ultimately outgrew her own kitchen where she originally did her baking. So she decided to partner with Mika’s Bistro in Eureka to use their kitchen for her confections. But that deal lasted just a few months.

She said, “When Mika’s closed, I had a very—it was just like boom. It happened. And it was—I didn’t have very much heads up. So I was kind of like ‘oh my word, what am I going to do?’”

Wettstein now bakes out of a barn, but not quite what one might think. She was able to work out a deal to use space in The Barn III Dinner Theater. It’s a setup that she loves.

She credits her father for her innate business bug. Watching him work while she grew up, inspired her.

Wettstein said, “You can see how he works and works and works. You know because he’s by himself just like me. So it’s like I think I get a lot of work ethic from him.”

Wettstein hopes to carry on that same work ethic for years to come as an entrepreneur.

“I just like not having limits. I think that’s what really drives me to do it,” said Wettstein.

Wettstein hopes to one day have her own storefront. You can find Liv’s Bakes on Facebook.