EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Attorneys for a 13-year-old Goodfield boy accused of starting a fire in 2019 that killed five people appealed the judge’s March discharge ruling.

Judge Charles Feeney’s discharge ruling indicated the evidence presented could prove beyond a reasonable doubt the boy was guilty of five counts of first degree murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

Feeney found the boy not “not guilty” and ordered a mental evaluation.

On Friday, attorneys said the mental evaluation has not been completed yet.

The judge put a pause on the evaluation until the appeals court makes a decision. The boy has been appointed a public defender.