Goodfield village president defying governor’s order, re-opening community in phases

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodfield’s village president, Jim Edwards is another leader disappointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s re-opening plan. He said the timeline may suit Chicago, but not other communities in Illinois. He instituted a different plan for his community May 6. The first phase allows non-essential businesses to open, urging them to take appropriate measures like wearing face masks when dealing with the public, practicing social distancing and not exceeding the gathering limit of 10 people. Those businesses should also follow sanitation protocols.

The first phase will permit gyms or fitness centers and places of worship to open encouraging members to maintain social distancing guidelines. The next three phases present more loosened restrictions.

Phase 2 May 15, 2020: Restaurants may open for dine-in while practicing guidelines like wearing face masks, thoroughly sanitizing all fixtures, counters and seating before opening and after use by each customer. The maximum customer capacity cannot be more than 50% of the building capacity. Seating must be arranged in a way that aligns with social distancing guidelines. Customers must have their temperature taken before entering and customers with a fever should not be allowed entry. Playgrounds, parks and other recreational facilities may open. Youth-activities may also begin.

Phase 3 June 1, 2020: Social gatherings of no more than 50 will be allowed. Restaurants may open at 75% capacity of the building’s maximum occupancy. Sanitation standards as set by the local department of health must be maintained.

Phase 4 June 15, 2020: Restaurants may open at 100% capacity of the building’s maximum occupancy while ensuring necessary precautions are taken and sanitation protocols are followed.

Edwards said he decided to re-open the community in phases because businesses are struggling and some people are looking for normalcy. The community can still make their own decisions. Opening up before the Illinois Governor’s stay-at-home order is just an option. Business owners still have the right to stay closed.

The village president said if his plan leads to a spike in COVID-19 cases, he will make changes accordingly. “I’m worried about it that’s why I say if they open up at the end of each phase or during each phase if we see a spike in the infection rate we’ll back up,” Edwards said.

A review will be conducted at the end of each phase to address any problems brought to the village president’s attention. If you have any questions or comments you can call (309)-965-2517 or send an email to vog.edwards@gmail.com.