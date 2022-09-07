DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar has partnered with New York Times bestselling author Sherri Duskey Rinker and illustrator Tom Lichtenheld to bring a children’s book about construction to life.

Rinker and Lichtenheld’s book, “Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site,” was published in 2011. It reads as a nursery rhyme and follows five construction vehicles through their day into their bedtime.

Caterpillar has developed this popular book into a new Cat Trial video, called “Cat Trial 13: Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site.”

The video, like the book, follows five machines throughout the construction site: a crane truck, a cement mixer, a dump truck, a bulldozer, and an excavator, all with cartoon faces animated by Lichtenheld.

However, the video adds a twist ending to the beloved book. After all the Caterpillar vehicles are asleep, three Cat dealer services trucks join the construction site, to highlight their motto of “when you go to bed, we go to work.”

Caterpillar’s Cat Trial videos are a series put out by the company to “put our products, services, and technology to the test, by accomplishing tasks that are limited only by imagination,” said their website.

Other Cat Trial videos show Caterpillar employees and machines playing a giant game of Jenga, creating a giant Pac-Man game, and building a sandcastle over 40 feet tall.