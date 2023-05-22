PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois is hosting its annual multi-employer hiring event Friday, June 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to a news release, the event will be held at Goodwill Commons.

Jobseekers are asked to bring resumes and be prepared for interviews.

There will be prep classes three days prior to the event, which will include:

5/30 – Look the Part – Tips on utilizing what you have in your closet to be interview-ready.

5/31 – Resume Ready – Assistance with getting your resume interview-ready.

6/1 – Apply Early – Apply for jobs you want before the event and save time at the event.

All the classes will be held from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, visit Goodwill’s website or call (309) 339-7326